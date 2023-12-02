Can we count on Kevin Korchinski finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
  • Korchinski has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Korchinski's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:48 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:31 Away W 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

