Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Jason Dickinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Dickinson has no points on the power play.
- Dickinson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.9%.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|3
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-3
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
