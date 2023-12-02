Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
Can we count on Isaak Phillips lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Phillips has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
