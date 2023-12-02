Can we count on Isaak Phillips lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

