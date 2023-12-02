Saturday's game features the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) and the Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) facing off at Resch Center (on December 2) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for Green Bay.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Resch Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-9.7)

Green Bay (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Green Bay's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, while Milwaukee's is 1-4-0. The Phoenix have hit the over in two games, while Panthers games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 61.7 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (76th in college basketball). They have a -26 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The 32.9 rebounds per game Green Bay averages rank 199th in college basketball, and are 4.3 more than the 28.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Green Bay connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Phoenix average 87.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (292nd in college basketball), and give up 92.5 points per 100 possessions (246th in college basketball).

Green Bay loses the turnover battle by 6.2 per game, committing 12.6 (224th in college basketball) while its opponents average 6.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.