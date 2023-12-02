Green Bay vs. Milwaukee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Resch Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Milwaukee vs. Green Bay matchup.
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Milwaukee Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Milwaukee (-2.5)
|142.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Milwaukee (-2.5)
|142.5
|-142
|+116
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Betting Trends
- Green Bay has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Phoenix are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Milwaukee has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Panthers games have hit the over three out of five times this season.
Green Bay Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Green Bay, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks significantly better (35th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (229th).
- Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
