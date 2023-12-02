How to Watch Green Bay vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Purdue Fort Wayne vs Oakland (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wright State vs Davidson (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- This season, Green Bay has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 337th.
- The Phoenix's 61.7 points per game are 16.6 fewer points than the 78.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.8).
- Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|UC Riverside
|L 74-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/25/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 64-51
|Resch Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/9/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Resch Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.