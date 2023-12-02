The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

This season, Green Bay has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 337th.

The Phoenix's 61.7 points per game are 16.6 fewer points than the 78.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.8).

Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule