The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) and No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) will face each other in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Florida State has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Louisville has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 314.7 total yards per contest (18th-best). Offensively, it ranks 26th by posting 439.8 total yards per game.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Florida State Louisville 431.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (27th) 315.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (18th) 156.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (31st) 275.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.1 (47th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (35th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (228.8 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 868 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 59 times for 345 yards (28.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 639 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 81 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 39 passes while averaging 49.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 54 passes and compiled 39 catches for 503 yards, an average of 41.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer leads Louisville with 2,952 yards on 221-of-334 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 167 times for 1,076 yards, with 13 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 105 carries and totaled 639 yards with eight touchdowns while also gaining 192 yards through the air .

Jamari Thrash paces his squad with 801 receiving yards on 56 receptions with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 381-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 36 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 22 catches (on 31 targets) have netted him 321 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

