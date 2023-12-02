Should you bet on Connor Murphy to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • Murphy has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:39 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:43 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:46 Away W 5-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

