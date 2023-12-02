The Chicago Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard, will be in action Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Bedard are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Connor Bedard vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is -14.

Bedard has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bedard has registered a point in a game 14 times this season over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 21 games this year, Bedard has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Bedard goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bedard has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bedard Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

