Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - December 2
When the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) and Atlanta Hawks (9-9) square off at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSE
Bucks' Last Game
On Thursday, in their last game, the Bucks fell to the Bulls 120-113 in OT. With 26 points, Antetokounmpo was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|26
|14
|5
|2
|5
|0
|Brook Lopez
|20
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Malik Beasley
|19
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo is putting up 29.8 points, 4.7 assists and 10.8 boards per game.
- Damian Lillard is posting 25.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13.6 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocks (first in league).
- Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field.
- Malik Beasley puts up 11.6 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|27.7
|10.9
|5
|1.5
|1.2
|0.3
|Damian Lillard
|26.4
|4.5
|8.3
|1
|0.1
|3.1
|Brook Lopez
|17.3
|5.9
|1.6
|0.8
|3.2
|2
|Malik Beasley
|14.6
|5.2
|1.3
|0.9
|0.3
|3.7
|Bobby Portis
|10.6
|7.1
|1
|0.6
|0.7
|1
