The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 49.6% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.

The 120.5 points per game the Bucks average are only 1.8 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.3).

When Milwaukee totals more than 122.3 points, it is 7-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 122.1 points per contest.

In home games, Milwaukee is ceding 3.5 fewer points per game (116.1) than when playing on the road (119.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have performed worse when playing at home this season, making 13.9 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries