The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 250.5 points.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 250.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 250.5 points five times.

Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 238.5 points, 12 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 13 (72.2%) of those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Bucks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 250.5 % of Games Over 250.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 26.3% 120.5 243.8 117.9 240.2 232.9 Hawks 4 22.2% 123.3 243.8 122.3 240.2 237.1

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.

At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The 120.5 points per game the Bucks put up are only 1.8 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.3).

Milwaukee has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Bucks and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 7-12 3-7 12-7 Hawks 5-13 1-1 11-7

Bucks vs. Hawks Point Insights

Bucks Hawks 120.5 Points Scored (PG) 123.3 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 5-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-6 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-2 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 122.3 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 4-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

