Bucks vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Atlanta Hawks (9-9). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-6.5)
|249.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-7)
|249.5
|-275
|+225
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 120.5 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 117.9 per outing to rank 22nd in the NBA) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.
- The Hawks score 123.3 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 122.3 (27th in league) for a +18 scoring differential overall.
- The teams average 243.8 points per game combined, 5.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 240.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Milwaukee has covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this season.
- Atlanta is 5-13-0 ATS this year.
Bucks and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
|Hawks
|+10000
|+4000
|-
