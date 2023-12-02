The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Boris Katchouk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Katchouk stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Katchouk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • Katchouk has no points on the power play.
  • Katchouk averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.