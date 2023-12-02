The UNLV Rebels are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this year's MWC Championship Game, where they will face the Boise State Broncos. The contest will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 2, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ETand airing on FOX. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -135 +110
FanDuel Boise State (-2.5) 58.5 -128 +106

Week 14 Odds

Boise State vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Boise State is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
  • UNLV has covered nine times in 11 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Rebels have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Boise State & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds

Boise State
To Win the National Champ. +100000

