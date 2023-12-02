Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Jets on December 2, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Connor Bedard and others on the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks before their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday at Canada Life Centre.
Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Bedard's 10 goals and eight assists in 21 games for Chicago add up to 18 total points on the season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +290, Under Odds: -455)
Jason Dickinson has amassed 12 points this season, with seven goals and five assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Chicago's Philipp Kurashev is among the leading scorers on the team with 12 total points (four goals and eight assists).
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|7
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Connor has been a major player for Winnipeg this season, with 25 points in 22 games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 22 games, with seven goals and 17 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
