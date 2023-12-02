The Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets have lost three games in a row.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-300) Blackhawks (+230) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 21 times, and won seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

Chicago has entered four games this season as an underdog by +230 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The Blackhawks have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has played nine games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 72 (12th) Goals 54 (30th) 63 (10th) Goals Allowed 78 (24th) 14 (18th) Power Play Goals 7 (29th) 18 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (17th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-7-0 in its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Chicago has hit the over five times.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over the past 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.7 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Blackhawks' 54 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 78 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -24.

