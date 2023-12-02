Blackhawks vs. Jets Injury Report Today - December 2
As they ready for their Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (12-8-2) at Canada Life Centre, which begins at 3:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 54 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago allows 3.7 goals per game (78 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -24.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 72 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-275)
|Blackhawks (+225)
|6.5
