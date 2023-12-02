Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games with a Big East team in action. Among those games is the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks playing the Seton Hall Pirates.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Seton Hall Pirates
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
|Iona Gaels at Providence Friars
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
|Xavier Musketeers at Arizona State Sun Devils
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
|St. John's Red Storm at Marist Red Foxes
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
