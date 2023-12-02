Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Anthony Beauvillier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in one of 22 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Beauvillier's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
