Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vilas County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Vilas County, Wisconsin. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vilas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tomahawk High School at Northland Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Eagle River, WI
- Conference: Great Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.