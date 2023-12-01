Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Random Lake High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
