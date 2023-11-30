Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. There are prop bets for Kurashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

Kurashev has averaged 18:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In four of 14 games this season, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kurashev has a point in eight games this year (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

Kurashev has an assist in six of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kurashev goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 63 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 14 Games 2 12 Points 1 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

