Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 30?
Will Philipp Kurashev light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kurashev stats and insights
- In four of 14 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kurashev averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kurashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|18:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.