Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Outagamie County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.