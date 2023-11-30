The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Green Bay is 3-1.

Milwaukee is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Panthers put up 71.0 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 60.2 the Phoenix give up.

Milwaukee is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

Green Bay is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.

The Panthers shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix's 45.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Panthers have given up.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Kendall Nead: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Jada Donaldson: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Angie Cera: 11.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Jorey Buwalda: 8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 52.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule