Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Marquette County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Marquette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westfield Area High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 29
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westfield Area High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
