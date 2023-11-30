The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, take the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Beasley, in his last game (November 28 win against the Heat), produced 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Beasley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 12.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA -- 17.1 18.9 PR -- 15.8 17.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.2



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Bulls

Beasley is responsible for taking 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Beasley's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.7.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 46.4 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27.8 assists per game.

Conceding 15 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 21 9 2 0 3 0 0

