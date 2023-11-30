Lukas Reichel will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Considering a wager on Reichel? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:25 per game on the ice, is -15.

Reichel has scored a goal in one of 20 games this season.

Reichel has a point in five games this year through 20 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Reichel has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 20 games played.

Reichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Reichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 63 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 1 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

