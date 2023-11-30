Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 131-124 win over the Heat, Middleton tallied 17 points and eight rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Middleton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 3.5 4.0 PRA -- 20.2 PR -- 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.2



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Bulls

Middleton is responsible for taking 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.7.

Defensively, the Bulls are 15th in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per game.

Conceding 46.4 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have conceded 27.8 per contest, 25th in the league.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 15 made 3-pointers per game.

Khris Middleton vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 19 13 6 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.