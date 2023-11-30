Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Juneau County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Juneau County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weston High School at Necedah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Necedah, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
