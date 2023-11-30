The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson 2022-23 stats and insights

Anderson scored in six of 38 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Anderson produced no points on the power play last season.

Anderson averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.6%.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

