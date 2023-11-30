The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Green Bay is 3-1.

Milwaukee's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The 71 points per game the Panthers score are 10.8 more points than the Phoenix allow (60.2).

Milwaukee is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Green Bay allows fewer than 71 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix concede.

The Phoenix's 45.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Natalie McNeal: 9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Maddy Schreiber: 9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Callie Genke: 10.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

Green Bay Schedule