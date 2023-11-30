The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.6 points, Green Bay is 3-1.
  • Milwaukee's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The 71 points per game the Panthers score are 10.8 more points than the Phoenix allow (60.2).
  • Milwaukee is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • When Green Bay allows fewer than 71 points, it is 4-1.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix concede.
  • The Phoenix's 45.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Cassie Schiltz: 10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Natalie McNeal: 9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%
  • Bailey Butler: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Callie Genke: 10.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 UMass W 85-52 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Maryland L 68-59 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 Washington State W 59-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/30/2023 @ Milwaukee - Klotsche Center
12/5/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 UIC - Kress Events Center

