How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center.
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.6 points, Green Bay is 3-1.
- Milwaukee's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The 71 points per game the Panthers score are 10.8 more points than the Phoenix allow (60.2).
- Milwaukee is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- When Green Bay allows fewer than 71 points, it is 4-1.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix concede.
- The Phoenix's 45.2 shooting percentage from the field is 5.3 higher than the Panthers have conceded.
Green Bay Leaders
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Natalie McNeal: 9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%
- Bailey Butler: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Maddy Schreiber: 9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Callie Genke: 10.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|UMass
|W 85-52
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Maryland
|L 68-59
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Washington State
|W 59-48
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/5/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|UIC
|-
|Kress Events Center
