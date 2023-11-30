Thursday's contest features the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) and the Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) matching up at Klotsche Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-59 win for heavily favored Green Bay according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Phoenix took care of business in their most recent game 59-48 against Washington State on Saturday.

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Milwaukee 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 16, the Phoenix beat the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team (No. 14) in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-53.

The Phoenix have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Green Bay has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 14) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 21) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 97) on November 11

85-52 over UMass (No. 291) on November 23

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.2 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Natalie McNeal: 9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 44.1 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Maddy Schreiber: 9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.7 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Callie Genke: 10.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 70.5 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 60.2 per contest (120th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game.

