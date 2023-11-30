Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forest County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Forest County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Forest County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Lakes High School at Laona Wabeno High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Wabeno, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crandon High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Goodman, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
