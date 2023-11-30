Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Florence County, Wisconsin and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Florence County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elcho High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Florence, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
