Oddsmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.4 more than his scoring average on the season (30.1).

He has averaged 10.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under (6.5).

He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Brook Lopez's 13.2 points per game are 0.7 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Lopez has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

