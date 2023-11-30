The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) on November 30, 2023 at United Center.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bucks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.

The Bucks record 8.1 more points per game (120.9) than the Bulls allow (112.8).

Milwaukee is 11-2 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bucks are averaging 4.3 fewer points per game (118.8) than they are on the road (123.1).

Milwaukee gives up 116.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 119.6 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Bucks have fared worse at home this season, sinking 13.9 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14 per game and a 39.4% percentage in road games.

Bucks Injuries