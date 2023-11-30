The Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Red Wings game against the Blackhawks will air on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX, so tune in to take in the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Blackhawks vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 73 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 53 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 20 10 7 17 12 18 39.7% Philipp Kurashev 14 4 8 12 4 8 58.3% Jason Dickinson 20 7 5 12 9 12 43.7% Ryan Donato 20 4 6 10 10 18 41.4% Nick Foligno 20 2 7 9 7 20 50%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 63 total goals (three per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (76 total, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players