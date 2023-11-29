How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA slate today, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers versus the New Orleans Pelicans as one of seven games, is not one to miss.
Today's NBA Games
The Orlando Magic play host to the Washington Wizards
The Wizards take to the home court of the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and MNMT
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 12-5
- WAS Record: 3-14
- ORL Stats: 112.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- WAS Stats: 116.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -9.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -450
- WAS Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 234.5 points
The Detroit Pistons play host to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSDET, and SportsNet LA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-15
- LAL Record: 10-8
- DET Stats: 109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- LAL Stats: 111.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (21.8 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -6.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -275
- DET Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 229.5 points
The Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns
The Suns go on the road to face the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and AZFamily
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 8-10
- PHO Record: 11-6
- TOR Stats: 111.4 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (13th)
- PHO Stats: 117.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (18.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -1.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 222.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hit the road the Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-PH
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 9-9
- PHI Record: 12-5
- NO Stats: 112.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
- PHI Stats: 120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- NO Odds to Win: -110
- PHI Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 227.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and KJZZ
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 3-13
- UTA Record: 6-11
- MEM Stats: 105.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (20th)
- UTA Stats: 114.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 120.6 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -4.5
- MEM Odds to Win: -190
- UTA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 224.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hit the road the Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and Space City Home Network
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 12-6
- HOU Record: 8-7
- DEN Stats: 113.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- HOU Stats: 110.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 8.9 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.9 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -5.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -250
- HOU Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 217.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers go on the road to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KTLA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 9-6
- LAC Record: 7-9
- SAC Stats: 115.5 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (21st)
- LAC Stats: 111.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (24.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -1.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -125
- SAC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 230.5 points
