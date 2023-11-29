How to Watch the Marquette vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 65.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.
- Marquette has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Golden Eagles put up 15.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Tigers allow (66.5).
- When Marquette totals more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.
- Memphis is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42)
- Rose Nkumu: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG%
- Jordan King: 15.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 96-36
|Al McGuire Center
|11/24/2023
|Boston College
|W 73-65
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas
|W 74-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
