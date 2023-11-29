The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 65.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.

Marquette has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The Golden Eagles put up 15.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Tigers allow (66.5).

When Marquette totals more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.

Memphis is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mackenzie Hare: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42)

16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42) Rose Nkumu: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12)

10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12) Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG%

9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG% Jordan King: 15.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Marquette Schedule