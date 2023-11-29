The Marquette Golden Eagles (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up an average of 65.3 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 55.8 points, Memphis is 1-3.
  • Marquette has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 15.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Tigers allow (66.5).
  • When Marquette totals more than 66.5 points, it is 6-0.
  • Memphis is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 50.5% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 59.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.6 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (22-for-42)
  • Rose Nkumu: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 71.0 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (9-for-12)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.0 FG%
  • Jordan King: 15.2 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Peter's W 96-36 Al McGuire Center
11/24/2023 Boston College W 73-65 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas W 74-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Memphis - Al McGuire Center
12/3/2023 Pennsylvania - Al McGuire Center
12/10/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

