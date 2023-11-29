Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Green Bay Top Players (2022-23)
- Cade Meyer: 10.5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Cummings III: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Randy Tucker: 8.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zae Blake: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Heffner: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)
- Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|59.3
|360th
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|333rd
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|25.3
|363rd
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.8
|347th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|10.9
|331st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
