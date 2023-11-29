The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1, 0-0 Horizon League) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 44.2% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Green Bay has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons sit at 298th.
  • The Phoenix put up 5.5 fewer points per game (60.2) than the Mastodons allow their opponents to score (65.7).
  • When it scores more than 65.7 points, Green Bay is 1-1.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 57.6.
  • The Phoenix gave up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (76.8) last season.
  • At home, Green Bay sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (7.2). Green Bay's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Montana State W 54-53 Worthington Arena
11/21/2023 UC Riverside L 74-68 Worthington Arena
11/25/2023 St. Thomas W 64-51 Resch Center
11/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/2/2023 Milwaukee - Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

