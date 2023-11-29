The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) welcome in the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors sit at 218th.
  • The 80.0 points per game the Hoyas average are 8.9 more points than the Warriors give up (71.1).
  • Georgetown has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • The Warriors' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Merrimack is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Warriors are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 86th.
  • The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.0 the Hoyas give up.
  • Merrimack is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (69.7).
  • In home games, the Hoyas surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (76.0) than when playing on the road (81.8).
  • Georgetown sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than it averaged away (60.9).
  • The Warriors conceded fewer points at home (58.2 per game) than on the road (65.2) last season.
  • Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 83-72 Capital One Arena
11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack - Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 N.C. A&T W 96-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 @ Samford L 79-71 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 Alabama State L 66-60 Pete Hanna Center
11/29/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 UMass-Lowell - Hammel Court
12/5/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.