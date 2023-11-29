The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) welcome in the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors sit at 218th.

The 80.0 points per game the Hoyas average are 8.9 more points than the Warriors give up (71.1).

Georgetown has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.4%).

Merrimack is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Warriors are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 86th.

The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.0 the Hoyas give up.

Merrimack is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (69.7).

In home games, the Hoyas surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (76.0) than when playing on the road (81.8).

Georgetown sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than it averaged away (60.9).

The Warriors conceded fewer points at home (58.2 per game) than on the road (65.2) last season.

Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 83-72 Capital One Arena 11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena 11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena 11/29/2023 Merrimack - Capital One Arena 12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule