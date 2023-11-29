The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -4.5 149.5

Duke vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

The Blue Devils are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Duke has played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Blue Devils have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arkansas are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 3 60% 84 164.7 64.2 139.5 145.9 Arkansas 6 100% 80.7 164.7 75.3 139.5 147

Additional Duke vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Blue Devils score 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.

Duke is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 75.3 points.

The Razorbacks put up an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow.

When it scores more than 64.2 points, Arkansas is 1-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-3-0 2-3 3-2-0 Arkansas 1-5-0 0-1 5-1-0

Duke vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arkansas 16-0 Home Record 13-3 4-6 Away Record 2-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

