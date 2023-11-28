Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waushara County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Waushara County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waushara County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amherst High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.