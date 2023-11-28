Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walworth County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Walworth County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Williams Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.