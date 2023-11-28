The Chicago Blackhawks, including Nick Foligno, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. If you're considering a bet on Foligno against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Nick Foligno vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Foligno has a goal in two of 19 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Foligno has registered a point in a game six times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Foligno has an assist in five of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Foligno's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Foligno Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 2 9 Points 0 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

