Can we anticipate Nick Foligno finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 19:29 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:34 Home W 5-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

