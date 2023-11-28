If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carmen High School of Science and Technology at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on November 28

4:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukee Wis Conservatory Of Lifelong Learning High School at Horicon High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 28

5:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: Horicon, WI

Horicon, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Allis Central High School at Waterford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Dominican High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Whitefish Bay, WI

Whitefish Bay, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukesha West High School at Cudahy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Cudahy, WI

Cudahy, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitnall High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukee Riverside University High School at Verona Area High School