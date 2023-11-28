Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carmen High School of Science and Technology at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Wis Conservatory Of Lifelong Learning High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Horicon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Allis Central High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukesha West High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitnall High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Riverside University High School at Verona Area High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Verona, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
